** Indian cigarette makers shares gain after the annual budget was introduced on Wednesday

** The budget proposed to hike excise duty on some cigarette categories by six pct (bit.ly/2juedbj)

** Hike in excise duty below market expectations of 8-10 pct, says analyst

** Shares of ITC Ltd, India's largest cigarette maker, hit record high of 269 rupees, rising as much as 4.2 pct

** Godfrey Phillips India rises as much as 4.3 pct, VST Industries up as much as 4.5 pct, Golden Tobacco rises as much as 11.8 pct