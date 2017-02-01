BRIEF-Sun International offers to buy 50 pct of EDS's interest in Sun Dreams
* Proposed acquisition by Sun international of 50 pct of EDS's equity interest in Sun Dreams
Feb 1 Englewood Lab Inc :
* Says it will issue 501,712 shares via private placement to raise 4.69 billion won, at 9,340 won/share
* Listing date on April 19
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/vYMqWt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Proposed acquisition by Sun international of 50 pct of EDS's equity interest in Sun Dreams
* March quarter net profit 8.5 million rupees versus loss 15.6 million rupees year ago