BRIEF-SAMURAI&J PARTNERS unit to sell Tokyo-based property for 265.9 mln yen
* Says unit D-cube Inc. will sell a Tokyo-based property for 265.9 million yen, to SHOWATATEMONO Co.,Ltd.
Feb 1 ITCen Co Ltd :
* Says all of its 9th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on Feb. 1
* Says it has raised 3 billion won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/kMT96w
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ISSUES EUR 0.5 MILLION HYBRID LOAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)