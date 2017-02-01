BRIEF-India's Mohit Paper Mills March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 788000 rupees versus loss 1.5 million rupees year ago
Feb 1 Au Financiers India Ltd
* Au financiers (India) Ltd files for ipo
* IPO of 53.4 million equity shares of face value of 10 rupees each through offer for sale by shareholders
* Shares proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE
* ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Citi managers for IPO Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2jv7jCx Further company coverage: (Mumbai Newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 30 Adani Enterprises said it had reached an agreement with Australia's Queensland state on royalty payments for its Carmichael coal project, putting the $10 billion project back on track. The company will now consider making a final investment decision at its next board meeting. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)