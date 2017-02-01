Feb 1 Au Financiers India Ltd

* Au financiers (India) Ltd files for ipo

* IPO of 53.4 million equity shares of face value of 10 rupees each through offer for sale by shareholders

* Shares proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE

* ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Citi managers for IPO