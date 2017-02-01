BRIEF-India's Bannari Amman Spinning Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 20.5 million rupees versus 15.2 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI Feb 1 * Tata Global Beverages Ltd
* TATA GLOBAL BEVERAGES LTD - DEC QTR GROUP NET PROFIT 1.46 BLN RUPEES, UP 24 PCT Y/Y
* TATA GLOBAL BEVERAGES LTD - DEC QTR NET SALES 17.44 BLN RUPEES, UP 3 PCT Y/Y (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)
* March quarter net profit 20.5 million rupees versus 15.2 million rupees year ago
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Mr Price Group Ltd posted a 12 percent drop in full-year earnings, the first drop in annual profit since 2001, as consumers struggle in a sluggish economy.