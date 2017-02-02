Feb 2 Chuou International Group Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 1,500 shares for 495,000 yen in total in January

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26, 2016

* Says it repurchased 114,200 shares for 49.9 million yen in total as of Jan. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YXdRfR

