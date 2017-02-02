BRIEF-EastSideCapital drops negotiations regarding purchase of shares in brokerage house
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
Feb 2CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd
* Says The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited has sold J REIT Investment Securities to J Bank Co Ltd, for 1.34 billion yen
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Y3vAhz
* Increased year-end distribution by 7.1 pct to 97.24 cents per share