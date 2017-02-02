BRIEF-Lifewatch says board of directors supports improved offer by BioTelemetry
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY
Feb 2TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Says it began JKB-122 Phase 2 clinical study on Autoimmune Hepatitis, an orphan disease, in late January and the study is expected to last for 16 weeks
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/CyBptT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY
* None of the observations relate to data integrity and quality control Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: