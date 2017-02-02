Feb 2Pharmadax Inc

* Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product

* After the company getting FDA approval, Wockhardt will sell the product in USA and the company will receive milestone payment of $2 million and share profits with Wockhardt

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/GpQD9N

