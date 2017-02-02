BRIEF-Lifewatch says board of directors supports improved offer by BioTelemetry
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY
Feb 2Pharmadax Inc
* Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product
* After the company getting FDA approval, Wockhardt will sell the product in USA and the company will receive milestone payment of $2 million and share profits with Wockhardt
