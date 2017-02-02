BRIEF-Olympic Entertainment completes liquidation of its Belarusian subsidiary Olympic Casino Bel Ip
* SAYS HAS COMPLETED LIQUIDATION OF ITS BELARUSIAN SUBSIDIARY OLYMPIC CASINO BEL IP
Feb 2 DENSO Corp :
* Says the company plans to fully acquire 99.35-percent-owned auto parts manufacturing unit DAISHINSEIKI Co Ltd through stock swap, with effective on March 17
* One share of unit DAISHINSEIKI's stock will be exchanged with 7.9 shares of co's stock
* 16,906 shares of co's stock will be exchanged
* The unit DAISHINSEIKI will be the wholly owned subsidiary of co after the transaction
JOHANNESBURG, May 29 South African fast food group Famous Brands scrapped its dividend on Monday for the first time in 13 years, seeking to conserve capital after debt levels rose following seven acquisitions, which include Gourmet Burger Kitchen.