** Shares of most Indian auto makers drop after reporting lower Jan sales data

** Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 3 pct after posting a 10 pct decline in Jan total sales; stock top pct loser on the NSE index

** Tata Motors Ltd declines as much as 2.24 pct; Jan total sales down 1.5 pct

** Hero MotoCorp Ltd loses as much as 1.67 pct; Jan total sales down about 14 pct

** Nifty auto index falls as much as 1.17 pct after gaining 3.60 in the previous session