BRIEF-Lifewatch says board of directors supports improved offer by BioTelemetry
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY
Feb 2 Samjin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 700 won/share for FY 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 8.72 billion won
* Says dividend payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/FdW6sI
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY
* None of the observations relate to data integrity and quality control Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: