MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 29
DUBAI, May 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 2 Yamada Denki Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to form a business alliance with residential reform firm Nakayama Group
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jEcCiZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUBAI, May 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: