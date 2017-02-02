MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 29
DUBAI, May 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 2 PungkukAlcholnd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 160 won/share for FY 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 2.02 billion won
* Says dividend payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/JE6RsT
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
DUBAI, May 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: