BRIEF-Acsion saye HEPS for year at 47 cents vs 45.9 cents yr ago
* Revenue for group for year ended 2017 was r524.8 million (2016: r453.3 million)
Feb 2 Hulic Reit Inc
* Says it plans to issue domestic unsecured REIT bonds worth up to 10 billion yen in total, during the period from March 1 to June 29
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/VQvsEY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Revenue for group for year ended 2017 was r524.8 million (2016: r453.3 million)
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund