BRIEF-Lifewatch says board of directors supports improved offer by BioTelemetry
Feb 2 EuBiologics Co Ltd :
* Says Global Health Investment Fund I, LLC has acquired 1.3 million shares of the co, and is holding 5.5 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake
