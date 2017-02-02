Yao Ming's PE firm seeks $250 mln for overseas sports assets with China angle
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund
Feb 2 Japan Radio Co Ltd :
* Says co receives cease-and-desist order and surcharge order from Japan Fair Trade Commission on Feb. 2, due to violation of antimonopoly law regarding supply of fire & rescue digital wireless machinery
* Says it was required to stop the misconducts, as well as to pay surcharge of 145.9 million yen by Sept. 4
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DK2xM3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund
MARAWI, Philippines, May 29 The Philippine city of Iligan was overflowing with evacuees and on lockdown on Monday over fears Islamist militants had sneaked out of nearby Marawi, where troops were battling to drive out gunmen holed up in buildings for a seventh day.