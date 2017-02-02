Feb 2 Japan Radio Co Ltd :

* Says co receives cease-and-desist order and surcharge order from Japan Fair Trade Commission on Feb. 2, due to violation of antimonopoly law regarding supply of fire & rescue digital wireless machinery

* Says it was required to stop the misconducts, as well as to pay surcharge of 145.9 million yen by Sept. 4

