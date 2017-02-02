Yao Ming's PE firm seeks $250 mln for overseas sports assets with China angle
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund
Feb 2 Aisan Technology Co Ltd :
* Says 1,305 of its 1st series warrants were exercised into 130,500 shares, on Feb. 2, at price of 3,763 yen per share
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0vo22P
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund
MARAWI, Philippines, May 29 The Philippine city of Iligan was overflowing with evacuees and on lockdown on Monday over fears Islamist militants had sneaked out of nearby Marawi, where troops were battling to drive out gunmen holed up in buildings for a seventh day.