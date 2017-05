** Vijaya Bank jumps as much as 19.9 pct to highest since Jan. 16, 2013; records biggest intraday pct gain since October 2008

** Dec-qtr profit rises more than four-fold to 2.30 bln rupees

** More than 9.6 mln shares traded, about 20 times their 30-day avg

** Shares of other state-run banks rise: Corporation Bank Ltd surges 11.9 pct, UCO Bank gains 8.2 pct, Dena Bank up 8 pct

** Up to Wednesday's close, Vijaya Bank stock had risen about 74 pct in the last 12 months