Feb 2 Kolen Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 9th series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 4 billion won

* Says a 100 percent conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 4,835 won/share

* Says annual coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 4 percent, and conversion period from Feb. 6, 2018 to Jan. 6, 2020

