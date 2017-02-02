BUZZ-India's Sun Pharma plunges to 3-1/2-yr low; Q4 profit falls 14 pct
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plunge as much as 12.8 pct to 494.85 rupees, to their lowest since Aug 29, 2013
** India's IT index gains as much as 2.45 pct, rising after two straight sessions of losses
** Shares were hit hard by fears of tougher rules for H-1B visas used widely by IT industry to send workers to U.S.
** A bill introduced last month would double the minimum salary required for holders of H-1B visas
** U.S. President Donald Trump looking at potential new rules for H-1B visas as part of a larger immigration effort, says White House spokesman
** Trump's Indian-American backer Shalabh Kumar seeks to calm sentiment, says he does not believes U.S. President will issue executive order on H-1B visas (bit.ly/2kZcyqj)
** Tech Mahindra jumps 2.33 pct, Infosys rises 1.77 pct and Tata Consultancy Services gains 1.73 pct
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plunge as much as 12.8 pct to 494.85 rupees, to their lowest since Aug 29, 2013
May 26 The benchmark BSE index rallied on Friday to end above 31,000 for the first time, as higher derivatives rollover led to strong follow-up buying in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and ITC Ltd .