** India's IT index gains as much as 2.45 pct, rising after two straight sessions of losses

** Shares were hit hard by fears of tougher rules for H-1B visas used widely by IT industry to send workers to U.S.

** A bill introduced last month would double the minimum salary required for holders of H-1B visas

** U.S. President Donald Trump looking at potential new rules for H-1B visas as part of a larger immigration effort, says White House spokesman

** Trump's Indian-American backer Shalabh Kumar seeks to calm sentiment, says he does not believes U.S. President will issue executive order on H-1B visas (bit.ly/2kZcyqj)

** Tech Mahindra jumps 2.33 pct, Infosys rises 1.77 pct and Tata Consultancy Services gains 1.73 pct