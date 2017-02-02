Yao Ming's PE firm seeks $250 mln for overseas sports assets with China angle
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund
Feb 2 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
* Qatar Investment Authority sold 3.84 million H-share Of Agbank at an average price of HK$3.26 on Jan 27 - HKEx filing
* Qatar Investment Authority owns 11.99 percent stake of the bank after transaction from 12.0 percent previously - HKEx filing
Source text in English: bit.ly/2jYvDJi
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund
* Says invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in phase I of an office project in Lodz, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)