Feb 2 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd

* Qatar Investment Authority sold 3.84 million H-share Of Agbank at an average price of HK$3.26 on Jan 27 - HKEx filing

* Qatar Investment Authority owns 11.99 percent stake of the bank after transaction from 12.0 percent previously - HKEx filing

Source text in English: bit.ly/2jYvDJi

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)