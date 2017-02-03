** Shares of Sun TV Network Ltd surge as much as
25.77 pct to an all-time high
** A special CBI court on Thursday dropped all charges
against former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and Sun TV
promoter Kalanithi Maran in Aircel-Maxis case bit.ly/2l2UCv0
** Case was related to allegations that Dayanidhi Maran and
his brother Kalanithi Maran coerced Aircel owner S Sivasankaran
to sell his stake in Aircel to Malaysia's Maxis
** Kalanithi Maran owned 75 pct stake in Sun TV as of Dec.
31, 2016 - Thomson Reuters Eikon data
** More than 8.8 mln shares traded, nearly six times the
30-day moving avg
** Stock up 12 pct this year as of Thursday's close