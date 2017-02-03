** Shares of Sun TV Network Ltd surge as much as 25.77 pct to an all-time high

** A special CBI court on Thursday dropped all charges against former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and Sun TV promoter Kalanithi Maran in Aircel-Maxis case bit.ly/2l2UCv0

** Case was related to allegations that Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran coerced Aircel owner S Sivasankaran to sell his stake in Aircel to Malaysia's Maxis

** Kalanithi Maran owned 75 pct stake in Sun TV as of Dec. 31, 2016 - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** More than 8.8 mln shares traded, nearly six times the 30-day moving avg

** Stock up 12 pct this year as of Thursday's close