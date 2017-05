** Shares of Reliance Communications Ltd rise as much as 19.8 pct in their biggest pct gain since May 2009

** A court on Thursday dropped all charges against former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran in a case involving mobile carrier Aircel bit.ly/2l2UCv0

** Analysts see the order as positive for Reliance Communications which has agreed to merge its wireless unit with Aircel

** Supreme Court had last month barred Aircel from transferring ownership of its airwaves, potentially delaying the deal