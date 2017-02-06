BRIEF-Nixu signs agreement for EUR 8.5 million loan
* LOAN AGREEMENT FOR 5-6 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 6 CDG Co Ltd :
* Says the co started listing on TSE first section since Feb. 6, changed from TSE second section
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZtKiXZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* LOAN AGREEMENT FOR 5-6 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* For Q4, group reported a loss before income tax of US$36,000 compared to profit before income tax of US$3.3 million year-ago