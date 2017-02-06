Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Feb 6 Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to set up subsidiary Haisco (U.S.) Medtech Inc
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2l99rQy
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.