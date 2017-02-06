BRIEF-Human Health Holdings updates on management changes
* Upon resignation as authorized representative, Chan Kin Ping will continue to serve as executive director, chairman and ceo of co
Feb 6 Hengkang Medical Group Co Ltd :
* Says co completes investment in asset management center (LLC) in Taizhou city
