BRIEF-India's Reliance Comm exec says to repay 250 billion rupees to lenders by end Sept
* Exec says free offers and disruptive pricing from Reliance Jio have hurt all Indian telecom sector players including Rcom
- Source link: (bit.ly/2le71gn)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 179.5 million rupees versus loss 258 million rupees year ago