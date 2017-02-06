BRIEF-Media Chinese International says Q4 turnover US$62.4 mln
* For Q4, group reported a loss before income tax of US$36,000 compared to profit before income tax of US$3.3 million year-ago
Feb 6 WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co Ltd :
* The company's wholly owned unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nwL55n
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* For Q4, group reported a loss before income tax of US$36,000 compared to profit before income tax of US$3.3 million year-ago
* RESTRUCTURES THE PARTICIPATING CURRENCY SWAP TRANSACTION FOR THE 10-YEAR LOAN WITH AN AMOUNT OF EUR500 MILLION FROM CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK DATED 01.07.2016 IN ORDER TO MANAGE ITS FOREIGN CURRENCY RISK