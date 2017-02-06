BRIEF-Oisix to merge with wholly owned unit and change name
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1
Feb 6 NHK Spring Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 5.8 million shares for 6.71 billion yen via ToSTNet3
* Says the repurchase plan disclosed on Feb. 3 has been completed
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/WYlNBT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1
* March quarter net profit 156.6 million rupees versus 101 million rupees year ago