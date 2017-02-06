BRIEF-Media Chinese International says Q4 turnover US$62.4 mln
* For Q4, group reported a loss before income tax of US$36,000 compared to profit before income tax of US$3.3 million year-ago
Feb 6 ValueCommerce Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 316,900 shares for 108.5 million yen in total in Jan. 2017
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 26, 2016
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 1.0 million shares for 336.9 million yen in total as of Jan. 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/KUgQdM
* RESTRUCTURES THE PARTICIPATING CURRENCY SWAP TRANSACTION FOR THE 10-YEAR LOAN WITH AN AMOUNT OF EUR500 MILLION FROM CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK DATED 01.07.2016 IN ORDER TO MANAGE ITS FOREIGN CURRENCY RISK