BRIEF-India Power Corp March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 280.6 million rupees versus 272.3 million rupees year ago
- Source link: (bit.ly/2ldXTsj)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 280.6 million rupees versus 272.3 million rupees year ago
** Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) is seeking a total of 960,000 tonnes of gasoline for July to Dec delivery to fill an extended supply gap caused by a fire at Ruwais refinery in Jan, traders say