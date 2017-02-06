BRIEF-GWS Production Q1 net turnover at SEK 3.2 million
Q1 NET TURNOVER SEK 3.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 6 Jiransecurity Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 17 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 552.0 million won


* Says it signed a strategic partnership framework with Guizhou Radio Film&TV Media Group on IPTV new media and tourism business