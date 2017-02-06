BRIEF-Woojung BSC says conversion of 2nd series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 709,320 shares of the co, at 1,409 won/share
Feb 6 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Yan Zhiyu as general manager and Zhou Kewei as CFO
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rA1FuZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market