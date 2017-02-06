BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
** NSE midcap 100 index rises 1 pct to record high of 16,197.55
** BSE midcap index hits highest since Nov 1, 2016
** Analysts say strong corporate results, lower-than-expected impact from India's high-value note ban aiding markets
** Most midcap stocks delivered "surprisingly stellar" results this quarter as there were expectations for them to perform weakly due to the demonetisation, says Hitesh Agarwal, EVP & Head - Retail Research, Religare Securities Ltd
** Housing Development and Infrastructure was top pct gainer on NSE midcap 100, rising as much as 9.8 pct to its highest since Nov 8
** Adandi Enterprises, Wockhardt Ltd, and Godrej Industries were among top gainers, climbing over 5 pct each
** Shares open at 190 rupees, a nearly 10 pct fall from the issue price of 210 rupees per share