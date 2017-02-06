** NSE midcap 100 index rises 1 pct to record high of 16,197.55

** BSE midcap index hits highest since Nov 1, 2016

** Analysts say strong corporate results, lower-than-expected impact from India's high-value note ban aiding markets

** Most midcap stocks delivered "surprisingly stellar" results this quarter as there were expectations for them to perform weakly due to the demonetisation, says Hitesh Agarwal, EVP & Head - Retail Research, Religare Securities Ltd

** Housing Development and Infrastructure was top pct gainer on NSE midcap 100, rising as much as 9.8 pct to its highest since Nov 8

** Adandi Enterprises, Wockhardt Ltd, and Godrej Industries were among top gainers, climbing over 5 pct each