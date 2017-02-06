BRIEF-Media Chinese International says Q4 turnover US$62.4 mln
* For Q4, group reported a loss before income tax of US$36,000 compared to profit before income tax of US$3.3 million year-ago
Feb 6 Minnano Wedding Co Ltd :
* Says an individual Yoshiteru Akita (the acquirer) offers a takeover bid for 4,195,700 shares (no less than 2,047,000 shares) in co at 1,000 yen per share
* Previous plan was disclosed on Dec. 22, 2016
* Co received request from the acquirer on Feb. 6, regarding expansion of offering period as from Dec. 26, 2016 to Feb. 28, 2017 instead of Feb. 10, 2017 previously
* Settlement date was also changed to March 7 from Feb. 17
* RESTRUCTURES THE PARTICIPATING CURRENCY SWAP TRANSACTION FOR THE 10-YEAR LOAN WITH AN AMOUNT OF EUR500 MILLION FROM CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK DATED 01.07.2016 IN ORDER TO MANAGE ITS FOREIGN CURRENCY RISK