Feb 6 Minnano Wedding Co Ltd

* Says an individual Yoshiteru Akita (the acquirer) offers a takeover bid for 4,195,700 shares (no less than 2,047,000 shares) in co at 1,000 yen per share

* Previous plan was disclosed on Dec. 22, 2016

* Co received request from the acquirer on Feb. 6, regarding expansion of offering period as from Dec. 26, 2016 to Feb. 28, 2017 instead of Feb. 10, 2017 previously

* Settlement date was also changed to March 7 from Feb. 17

