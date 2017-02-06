BRIEF-India's Nandan Denim March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus profit 165.7 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Modern Avenue Group Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 210 million yuan to 290 million yuan
* In the previous release, the co expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 70 million yuan to 100 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 10.2 million yuan
* Comments that expenses on closing lossmaking stores and exchange loss are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/d0ZGla
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus profit 165.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 89.1 million rupees versus profit 73.6 million rupees year ago