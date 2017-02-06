Feb 6 CRE Inc :
* Says CRE Inc forms a business and capital alliance with
Kenedix Inc
* Says Kenedix plans to purchase CRE stock through a
third-party allotment as well as by purchasing stock held by
Kyobashi Kousan Inc, CRE's largest shareholder, by using a
negotiated transaction
* CRE will raise totaling 901.8 million yen via shares
private placement by issuing new shares to Kenedix on March 1
* Kyobashi Kousan Inc's stake in CRE will be lowered to
49.66 percent from 62.65 percent
* Kenedix will raise stake in CRE to 15.18 percent from 0.41
percent
* CRE's Shareholding structure changes will be effective on
March 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hqmRfg ;
goo.gl/WmouXB
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)