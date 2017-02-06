BRIEF-India's Majestic Auto March-qtr consol profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 22.9 million rupees versus profit 95 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co Ltd
* Says it sold 3,875 buses in Jan, down 48.5 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kxT39q
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 37.1 million rupees versus profit 38.8 million rupees year ago