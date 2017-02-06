BRIEF-Media Chinese International says Q4 turnover US$62.4 mln
* For Q4, group reported a loss before income tax of US$36,000 compared to profit before income tax of US$3.3 million year-ago
Feb 6 Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 55 million yuan to 65 million yuan
* In the previous release, the co expected the net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 5.2 million yuan to 13.0 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 26.0 million yuan
* Comments that the loss due to lawsuit and increased materials prices are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/HGNxUF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* For Q4, group reported a loss before income tax of US$36,000 compared to profit before income tax of US$3.3 million year-ago
* RESTRUCTURES THE PARTICIPATING CURRENCY SWAP TRANSACTION FOR THE 10-YEAR LOAN WITH AN AMOUNT OF EUR500 MILLION FROM CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK DATED 01.07.2016 IN ORDER TO MANAGE ITS FOREIGN CURRENCY RISK