Feb 6 Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 55 million yuan to 65 million yuan

* In the previous release, the co expected the net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 5.2 million yuan to 13.0 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 26.0 million yuan

* Comments that the loss due to lawsuit and increased materials prices are the main reasons for the forecast

