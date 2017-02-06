BRIEF-India's Majestic Auto March-qtr consol profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 22.9 million rupees versus profit 95 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Goertek Inc
* Says prelim 2016 net profit up 32.3 percent y/y at 1.66 billion yuan ($241.87 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kcwcPq
($1 = 6.8631 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* March quarter net loss 37.1 million rupees versus profit 38.8 million rupees year ago