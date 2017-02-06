BRIEF-India's Majestic Auto March-qtr consol profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 22.9 million rupees versus profit 95 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Harbin Gong Da High-Tech Enterprise Development Co Ltd :
* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 0.23 yuan (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders as 2016 dividend
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LPNL9H
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter consol net profit 22.9 million rupees versus profit 95 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net loss 37.1 million rupees versus profit 38.8 million rupees year ago