BRIEF-India's Majestic Auto March-qtr consol profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 22.9 million rupees versus profit 95 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Curoholdings Co Ltd :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 11th series convertible bonds to 1,601 won/share from 1,730 won/share, effective Feb. 6
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/XTk4ey
* March quarter net loss 37.1 million rupees versus profit 38.8 million rupees year ago