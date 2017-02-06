BRIEF-India's Ugar Sugar Works March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 213.8 million rupees versus profit 616.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 CJ O Shopping Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2,500 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 15.07 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Na6HR5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on sentiment.