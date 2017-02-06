BRIEF-Covalon Q2 earnings per share C$0.02
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Kolen Co Ltd :
* Says all of its previously announced 9th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 6
* Says it raised 4 billion won in proceeds from the bond offering
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/m6fDlq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* STEFAN BLOMSTERBERG TAKES OVER AS CEO AS OF AUG 8, 2017 AFTER CARL EKVALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)