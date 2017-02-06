BRIEF-Covalon Q2 earnings per share C$0.02
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Zhejiang Food and Drug Administration Bureau
* Says certificate issued to the co's capsule production line and the valid period is until Jan. 23, 2022
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xxiouP
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* STEFAN BLOMSTERBERG TAKES OVER AS CEO AS OF AUG 8, 2017 AFTER CARL EKVALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)