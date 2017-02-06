Feb 6 Brother Enterprises Holding Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.66 billion yuan ($241.98 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says share trade to resume on Feb 7

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kJrVXd; bit.ly/2lf0eDs

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8600 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)