BRIEF-India's Ugar Sugar Works March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 213.8 million rupees versus profit 616.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Muyuan Foods Co Ltd
* Says it revises share private placement plan, to raise up to 3.08 billion yuan ($448.99 million) from 3.14 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jSBmnL; bit.ly/2kJoVKi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8598 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on sentiment.