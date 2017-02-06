BRIEF-India's Ugar Sugar Works March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 213.8 million rupees versus profit 616.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Anhui Jiuhuashan Tourism Development Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement for tourism project with Shitai County Government
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LH0utu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net profit 213.8 million rupees versus profit 616.4 million rupees year ago
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on sentiment.