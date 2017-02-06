BRIEF-Medfield Diagnostics names Stefan Blomsterberg new CEO
* STEFAN BLOMSTERBERG TAKES OVER AS CEO AS OF AUG 8, 2017 AFTER CARL EKVALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 6 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 600 million yuan ($87.45 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital
* Says share trade to resume on Feb 7
KINSHASA, May 29 Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has approved the use of a new Ebola vaccine to counter an outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever in its northeast that has killed four people, a spokesman said on Monday.